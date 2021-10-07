Jokadi Shares Ordeal

The 22-year-old is now coming to terms with the fact that he can never play rugby league again. After being away from home for the last seven months.

It was during a usual Hunters gym session on June 15 that Jokadi began feeling unwell and the paramedics quickly rushed him to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where doctors revealed he had stroke.

It was a blow to the young centre and Hunters, Jokadi remained in hospital undergoing further scans before he was rushed into surgery for a nine-hour lifesaving operation.

Jokadi admitted he was in coma for three days and had no recollection of what had happened during his operation.

While Jokadi’s recovery has been remarkable, SP PNG Hunters Commercial Manager, Allan Moramoro has assured the family that the PNG Hunters family will be there for Jakodi’s welfare and future.

Meantime, Jakodi now looks forward to graduating in Electrical Engineering from Unitech in November.