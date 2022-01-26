Isou rising star passes on

Gairo aged 26 passed away on Sunday January 23, after a short illness.

The Gulf Isou management broke the sad news on Monday after his family confirmed his death.

Gairo aged 26 from Kelerakwa Village in Aroma Central Province, had a breakout season with the Gulf Isou last year and was voted Player of the Year, following his solid and consistent performance throughout the 2021 Digicel Cup season.

He was scouted by Isou in 2018 while playing for the Moresby Menjails in the NCD Governors Cup tournament and made his debut in Isou colors the following year 2019.

His work ethics and commitment to training was unwavering where he also showed great leadership quality and strong discipline on and off the field.

On the field he was a fearless ball runner and no nonsense defender that earned him the respect and great admiration from family, fans, players and team. Getting the 2021 Player Of The Year award was truly deserved and a testament to his passion and loyalty to the club.

When conveying the team’s sincere condolences to late Gairo’s immediate family, the Isou Management said Gairo was committed and loyal to the Isou playing group for the past 3 year. He will be dearly missed.

The family has confirmed funeral arrangements for late Gairo, which will take place this Saturday January 29 at home in Kelerakwa Village.