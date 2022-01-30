Ipape Awaits Clearance

Ipape was sacked by the PNG Hunters last month for disciplinary issues but was quickly signed up by the Adrian Lam coached English club, Leigh Centurions for the 2022 season.

Ipape scored one of the most amazing Kumul tries of all time on the stroke of halftime to set up the stunning second half comeback for PNG Kumuls to upset Great Britain 28-10 in 2019 at the Oil Search National Football Stadium.

He had a solid season with the PNG Hunters in 2021 in Queensland Cup and was part of 2022 preseason training squad before his contract with the Hunters was terminated.

When one door closes another one opens and just recently, Leigh Centurions in the UK signed Ipape to join fellow Kumul, Nene Macdonald under coach and former Kumul great, Adrian Lam.

However, Ipape's travel to the UK has been delayed by a week while awaiting visa clearance.

In anticipation for his travel and the new season ahead, Ipape is back on the training paddock this time with the Port Moresby Vipers preseason squad to get his mindset back into game situation and keep himself fit.

During the training drills, Ipape was also happy to take the lead, impart and share some of his knowledge and game experiences with the Vipers boys.

Leigh Centurions 2022 squad:

1 Caleb Aekins

2 Jy Hitchcox

3 Keanan Brand

4 Nene Macdonald

5 Tom Nisbet

6 Ben Reynolds

7 Joe Mellor

8 Adam Sidlow

9 Aaron Smith

10 Mark Ioane

11 Joe Wardle

12 Sam Stone

13 Tom Amone

14 Chris Green

15 Ata Hingano

16 Ed Chamberlain

17 Jacob Jones

18 John Asiata

19 Luis Roberts

20 Kieran Dixon

21 Edwin Ipape