Ipape Arrives At Leigh

Ipape has joined the Centurions from Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters. He had trials with NRL club Manly Sea Eagles in 2020 but they were ended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The hooker arrived in the country earlier this week and is named in Lam’s squad to face York on Sunday

“I’ve no hesitation to pick him. If we can get him happy off the field here and help him settle in comfortably then I think Championship are going to enjoy the way he plays.

“The Leigh fans will enjoy his uncompromising defence. He is a tough and strong player. He’s got great acceleration and speed and he will certainly help us in regards to this season and out of nine.

Lam said: “He is in the country. He will be added to the squad but we will give him as much time until Sunday to see whether he’s right to play. He’s a part of our 21-man squad.

“I’ve no hesitation to pick him. If we can get him happy off the field here and help him settle in comfortably then I think Championship are going to enjoy the way he plays.

“The Leigh fans will enjoy his uncompromising defence. He is a tough and strong player. He’s got great acceleration and speed and he will certainly help us in regards to this season and out of nine.

“He is a player who can play in every position to be honest. He is a good size, he is fit and strong. If we use him in the game in certain parts then I’m certain he can open up opposition teams. Also, he brings us that bit of sting in defence.”