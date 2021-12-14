Hunters Training Camp Intensifies

In training are former Hunters players from last season and newly selected players in the train-on squads.

Church said training is tough as always for the players and it’s all about working on areas that need more improvements let alone working on individual skills.

He said it was great to see both returning players and the new players put in great effort into training and it’s good to see new players. It goes to show how Digicel Cup has produced talented players that are scouted into the train on squad.

“At some point towards the end of the camp and before we send the final team down to Australia, we will have to make a final selection for the players for the 2022 season and I must say it’s going to be challenging as there are a lot of good players in the train on squad,” Church said.

He said selection for the players in the train on squad was purely from him and based on the performance of individual players during the digicel cup games.

Church said: “Digicel Cup has always produced great talents and to see some or all of them in the train on squad and in the hunter’s team. I am excited to work with them”.

He said the team will take some time off to spend time with their families before they go back down to Australia.