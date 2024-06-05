Herman to give her best

Herman who specializes in the 800m and 1500m middle distance recently competed in the Australian Nationals in Adelaide where she clocked a new personal best of 4.40:32 in the 1500m. She’s determined to bring that good form to challenge herself at the Suva meet this week.

The Grade 12 student had to juggle and balance her studies with sport which is not ideal but committed to her course and ready to give her best shot at the Oceania Athletics Championships.

She hopes to maintain her PB or to even better it. Herman’s next focus and priority is her final national exams towards end of the year.

Given all the hard work and quality lead up competition, Herman is primed to do her best in her two specialist events 800m and 1500m this week.

Herman said though she was a bit nervous about running against some of the best from the region including New Zealand and Australia, she’s always confident all the hard work will pay off come race day.

She would like to dedicate her races to her sick dad who’s her number mentor and supporter who’s and has always been there for her.