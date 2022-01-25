Hectic PNGOC calendar outlined

Its main focus on preparing and sending Team PNG to attend the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas, and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, set to take place in June and July respectively.

In welcoming 2022, Secretary General of the PNGOC, Auvita Rapilla, urged the Secretariat during a Goal Setting Workshop to set precise achievable goals with clear workable plans aligned with PNGOC’s goals and objectives.

“2022 will be another challenging year, especially with two games back-to-back this year, the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas scheduled from 17th to 25th June and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from the 28th of July to 8th August,” she stated.

“PNGOC has the audacious task to raise much needed funds to send Team PNG to these two games to represent Papua New Guinea.”

PNGOC’s major fundraising events for Team PNG are the annual Trukai Fun Run and the Prime Minister’s (PM) Corporate Golf Challenges in Port Moresby and Lae, which were impacted by COVID in 2021.

PNGOC is optimistic that the COVID landscape will improve to allow them to conduct these much needed fundraising events.

The year will kick off with the arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay on 29th January, which is set to be staged in PNG before it continues its journey on 1st February to the second Oceania country, the Solomon Islands, and onwards to other Commonwealth nations within the Pacific Region.

Other highlights of the calendar year include the SP Sports Awards in May, the Olympic Week celebrations coinciding with the Olympic Day on 23rd June and the Annual General Assembly, which has been scheduled for June 4.

The main event scheduled for the later part of the year will be the PNG Sports Hall of Fame to honour and preserve sporting moments by recognising the legacy of individuals who excelled and brought pride and distinction to our country.

In addition, the PNG Olympic Committee also runs community programmes and provides training for athletes and sports officials on various topics and issues. Some of these include Olympic values, environment campaigns, education and career pathways and sports for development.

(Secretary General of the PNGOC, Auvita Rapilla)