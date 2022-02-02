Haro Gets PNG Kapul Call-up

Haro replaces another fullback, Giamale Essacu who sustained a hamstring injury during the recent training camp in Port Moresby.

The Southern Strikers FC fullback was named in the non-travelling reserve as part of OFC/FIFA's new competition regulations in-light of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide for teams to have a wider pool of players registered in order to draw from when the need arose.

Haro is the first to be called up from this pool of non-travelling reserves and will now join the 25-man travelling team when the final training camp resumes next week.

PNG Football Association (PNGFA) Technical Director, Paul Isorua after consultation with the coaching staff announced the changes this afternoon based on the facts on hand in consideration of the time limitation and technical advantages of the team.

Isorua said Haro has been part of the training squad for senior men’s team and have attended all past training camps in both Lae and Port Moresby. As stated earlier, as part of OFC/FIFA requirement, the technical team had to stick within the squad to announce replacement, hence, Haro’s selection to replace injured player Gimale Essacu.

Haro deservingly now joins the team of young debutants, Yagi Yasasa, Pala Paul, Mathew David, Stahl Gubag, Ilai Ilarova and Russel Chris who will form the foundation of the future PNG Kapuls team in our bid to slowly under re-shape and re-mould our national team in the years to come

Haro described his recalling to the national team as a great opportunity to excel on the international scene with the PNG Kapuls Mens National football team.

The former Gulf Komara fullback thanked PNGFA for giving him another opportunity to represent his country in Doha, Qatar in March, 2022.

“I actually did not show my real potential when they announced the final team but was glad I stuck in there for another opportunity to arise. I am very happy to be recalled into the squad,” Haro said.

PNG Kapuls full team is: Roland Warisan, Russel Chris, Ilai Ilarova (goalkeeper), Alwin Komolong, Felix Komolong, Philip Steven, Joshua Talau, Daniel Joe, Koriak Upaiga, Emmanuel Airem, Godfrey Haro, David Muta, Emmanuel Simon, Jacob Sabua, Yagi Yasasa, Michael Foster, Stahl Gubag, Ati Kepo, Kolu Kepo, Obert Bita, Paul Pala, Raymond Gunemba, Mathew David, Patrick Aisa, Tommy Semmy

Head of Delegation: Roy Kamen, Team Manager Joseph Ealadona, Joshua Kayenbing (Assistant Team Manager), Marcos Gusmao (Head Coach), Bob Morris( Assistant Coach), Godfrey Baniau (Goalkeeper Coach), Samson Steven (Kit Manager), Jimmy Kepas (Physio)