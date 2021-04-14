Gurias set goal

The Gurias last won the grand final title in 2015 against Simbu TNA Lions and lost it the following year in 2016, to the Lae Snax Tigers.

For the past 5 years Gurias have struggled to regain that their dominance in the country’s premier competiton.

The loss of franchise owner and mentor Papa Guria, the late John Nightingale last year was more devastating then motivating for the team when they failed to make the grand final play off.

This year under the guidance and mentorship of original Guria player/Coach Michael Marum, a 33 men Guria squad has been hard at training since January.

According to team manager Mapua Tamtu, after losing the services of six of their key players to the Hunters this year, the Gurias under advise from Marum have picked up a number of offseason recruits from the Kimbe Cutters namely Justin Yoka, Mark Alunga, Steven Bruno and Dominic Anis including former Lae Snax Tigers No.9, Noel Joel.

Tamtu said bulk of the 2020 squad have been retained which included 5 from the Guria Academy program.

Meanwhile two proposed trial matches against the Kimbe Cutters for this month have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tamtu said instead they are now organizing opposing sessions including a 9’s trial games this weekend to provide some match fitness for the team moving forward.