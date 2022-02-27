Gunemba Recalled Into Camp

Gunemba was omitted in the first team due to family commitment but was recalled after public outcry questioning her omission from the team

She will now join other 22 players that include, Asaiso Gossie, Joan Uttie, Margaret Joseph, Meagan Gunemba, Charlie Banzeck, Kesai Kotome, Betty Sam, Nenny Elias, Ramona Padio, Isabella Natera, Olivia Upaupa, Fidelma Watpore, Faith Kasiray, Lavina Hola, Shalom Waida, Sera Waida, Georgina Bakani, Rumona Morris, Yvonne Gabong, Sonia Embahe, Marie Kaipu, Arnolda Dou, Rayleen Bauelua.

National Women Coach, Nicola Demaine confirmed Meagan’s call-up stating that she was never dropped or omitted but was not available for the first camp due to other and family reasons.

There are many other players are also under the radar of PNGFA technical and the selection team.

Demaine warned that players would have to keep up with the new training regime, miss the camp or also miss representing the country in the upcoming World Cup in 2023.