Giants Crowned Champions

After 27 years off the playing field due to the 1994 twin volcano eruptions, the revived Rabaul Rugby League competition had successfully concluded the 2021 season, staging the grand final between favorites Tavui Giants and minor premiers, Rabaul Brothers.

East New Britain Governor, Nakius Konga had the honours to kick off the main game under a capacity crowd at the historic Queen’s Park.

As both teams got into their groove, Brothers were first to put points on the board from a successful penalty kick to put them in front at 2-nil.

Giants had the upper hand having Mendi Muruks five-eight Wesley Batari on the bench and Gurias winger Elipas Pidik in the starting lineup. They looked more organized when taking the ball with veteran Ronald Bibiken controlling play from the middle.

Giants making use of their experience and speed on the edges were able to bring down Brothers defense to score a converted try to lead 6-2 until halftime.

Coming back from the break, both teams bravely continued the battle through the dusty condition very much to the cheer of their supporters. Giants again making good use of more valuable territorial advantage to open the scoring in the second stanza with a 4-pointer extending their lead to 10-2.

Brothers looked frustrated at times, as they could not convert opportunities into points when it really mattered, which allowed Giants to hang on firmly until fulltime 10-2.

In the U20 Matupit Sea Eagles beat Brothers 8-nil, while Talili Warriors won the women's final defeating Seniors Sisters 6-nil.

At the post match presentation, Tavui Giants was awarded the Cup and major cash prize, while Brothers got the runner-up shield and cash prize.

Giant’s fullback and playmaker, Junias Guan took out the man-of-the match award for his outstanding performance.