Garras Show Improvement

Afghanistan won by 135 runs while they were all out for 200 from 38.2 overs. PNG were all out for 62 from 20.5 overs.

Despite what turn out to be a heavy defeat for the PIH PNG U19 Garramuts there were a number of positives to take out of the match.

For the first time throughout the World Cup (Warm ups and offical matches) the Garramuts managed to bowl out their opposition by taking all 10 wickets.

Milne Bay prospect, Katenalaki Singi impressing with 4/18, while young opening bowler Kasen Revau continues to impress taking 3/23 with his left arm pace.

Unfortunately, the Garras could not handle the class of Afghanistan’s bowling and were bundled out for a disappointing 62. Only Aue Oru reaching double figures with his score of 13.

The Garramuts have a big challenge in their final group C outing against test heavyweights Pakistan on Thursday.