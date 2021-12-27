Garamuts Prepare For West Indies Meet

The squad comprising 15 players and four team officials including three non-traveling reserves will go into isolation for three days from 29th-31st December 2021.

As mandatory international travel requirement, the PNG U19 Garamuts commenced their COVID-19 ID and PCR tests at PIH on Friday 24th December, while the final PCR test will be conducted on December 29 before the team departs for West Indies.

Cricket PNG Games Development Manager, Magaret Sibona, when giving a brief outline on the teams travel itinerary said so far the first tests returned negative and thanked the boys for their cooperation.

In the event of a player testing positive on travel day Sibona said they have options to pick from the three non-traveling reserves.

She added that the Garamuts will be accompanied by Team Manager, Rio Fiocco, Rodney Maha’s assistant Mageo Vanua and Otto Wrakonei as strength and conditioning coach.