Garamuts Captain Confident

PNG is in Group C alongside Afganistan, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. For skipper, Barnabas Maha, leading his team to the ICC U19 World Cup this year is his second international after the Garamuts last tour to Japan in 2019.

Maha said the boys have been putting in a lot of hard work during training over the past weeks and will start good spirits.

He said their focus at training and during their 3-day quarantine has been working together as a group and getting their mind set right.

The captain also highlighted the certain aspects of their game that they have been putting a lot of emphasis on namely fitness and conditioning, bowling, fielding and batting.

Garamuts captain said his boys are confident and ready for the challenge despite their lack of experience playing at such a world stage.

The PNG Garamuts play their first game against Pakistan in Trinidad on January 15, while their second game will be against Afghanistan on January 18, before taking on Zimbabwe on January 20 to complete their Group C games.