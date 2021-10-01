FPL expert Mark McGettigan explains why he prefers the Man Utd forward to Lukaku in GW7

But FPL expert Mark McGettigan, better known as @FPLGeneral, is going without the Chelsea forward, who has failed to score in his last four matches in all competitions.

Instead, he is tipping Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m), who has five goals in five matches for Manchester United and is having 4.3 shots in the box per 90 minutes in the Premier League, beating Lukaku’s average of 2.8.

“It’s music to my ears,” says Mark in the latest episode of the FPL Show. “I don't have Lukaku. I think Lukaku has the best fixture [but his] numbers aren’t great.

“[Ronaldo] has the armband in my team at the moment and this just reinforces it: 4.3 shots in the box. That’s what I like to see from my captain.”

Can Saints hold firm again?

Lukaku’s visitors Southampton have conceded 12 big chances this season, twice as many as Everton, who travel to Old Trafford on Saturday to face Ronaldo and company.

But Mark says: “In recent weeks, Southampton have been better. They kept Man City scoreless, which was very impressive. So as someone who’s not going to have Lukaku, I’m hoping Southampton can do a job on him.”

Mark’s fellow FPL expert Holly Shand is backing Lukaku as her captain but can also see the case for captaining Ronaldo.

“I think a lot of teams will take inspiration from the fact that Ronaldo was suppressed [by Aston Villa last weekend] but I still think he’s going to be a very good option," she says.

“He’s a world-class player. He’s going to have that high shot volume, which is always going to help his cause as an FPL asset and a captaincy option this week as well.”

