Former players back with Isou

Andy Luke Jnr (Head Trainer), Pipi Kilori (Support staff), Marlon Palani (Assistant Trainer), Lawrence Tu'u (Assistant Trainer), Moore Evara (Assistant Coach) and Francis Aihi (Manager), were all former and highly experienced players with the Gulf franchise driven by the same passion and one common goal and interest. They are back in franchise to impart their experience and knowledge of the game and to motivate and inspire the next generation to aspire to next level.

Since training started four weeks ago the boys in their various roles have been heavily involved with the squad taking them through their drills under the watchful eyes of head coach Roger Laka.

History reveals that from the days of Isapea to now Isou, it’s been a far cry for the Gulf franchise trying to stay competitive at the national rugby league level let alone making the finals.

While the crop of players currently in training camp are surrounded by the right coaching team, nothing is impossible if they can set their goals right with good attitude, put their heart in it ,go through the process and work hard, results will take care of themselves.

With the six former players now fully committed to the team, it can literally impact and change the face of the franchise shown by their passion and drive when actually seeing them with the players during training sessions.

According to Isou head coach Roger Laka they are now planning possibly two trial matches amongst the current 42 training squad to finalize their playing squad for 2022.