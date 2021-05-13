Former Footballer Appointed

She replaces Paul Isorua, this announcement was made by PNG Football Association President, John Kapinato.

Suwae, a member of the first PNG women soccer team to Brisbane, Australia in 1989, is a lawyer by profession and has been involved in football as player with Guria Football Club in Port Moresby and went on to represent PNG.

She is one of the four sisters to play for PNG under coach Noel Vaia. She and her elder sister Tabitha played along with Pancy Sawan and her sister Julie Bibi who played in the same team with Waliya FC and then later Wanzesi FC.

Suwae was the Team Manageress for PNG National Women’s Team to the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia Samoa and recently was one of the Match Commissioners in the revamped Women National Soccer League (WNSL) this year.

Her appointment brings a wealth of experience into new-look structure undertaken by PNG Football Association president John Kapi Natto.

Suwae is excited in her new job as PNGFA Competition Director. She said it will be a challenge but is ready to take on the challenge and learn more from her new role.

Suwae said changes are necessary and it is the way to learn and improve from there and learn from her colleagues in the football organization.

“On behalf of the PNGFA & the Executive Committee Members, I welcome Roosje Suwae to the PNGFA management as the Acting Competition Director. I appeal to the management staff to work with her,” PNGFA president, John Kapi Natto said.

Kapinato also acknowledged and thanked Isorua for the excellent job he has done in making sure that the WNSL went well last season, but the VOVID-19 had restricted the final playoffs.