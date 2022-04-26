Firm footing for Tigers

The new-look Lae outfit wasted no time in breaking through the visiting team’s defense as soon as the starting whistle blew.

Just four minutes into the first half of the second match and the Lae Snax Tigers’ halfback, Milex Winis, deftly placed the ball over the Central Dabaris’ try line, thanks to swift footwork by playmaker and fullback, Sanny Wabo.

Five-eighth, Joshua Mire, converted the try to ensure a six-point lead before former Dabaris and young debutant from Daru, Agaeawa Palo, scored his first try for the Lae outfit.

Mire converted for a 12-point lead before the Dabaris returned fire five minutes later through fleet footed fullback, Morea Morea.

With an unsuccessful conversion, the visitors trailed behind by 8 points before another Wabo manoeuvre kept three Central defenders distracted, giving Winis a slim chance to send the ball flying through for quick-thinking Max Vali to ground.

A conversion by Mire placed the hosts 18 points in front of the visitors.

Four minutes later, new blood, Palo, scored his second converted try while his third came from an impressive runaway, bringing the total score to 28-4.

A return from second half saw the Dabaris try to regain footing with two tries, bringing the scoreline to 28-14.

Not to be outdone, the Tigers responded with two more of their own, with the score at 38-14 as the final hooter went off.

Palo was awarded ‘Man of the Match’.