Finance A Setback For Kickboxer

Samson who missed several international bouts this year said although not attending the fights in Australia, training has been ongoing.

“It’s been a tough year and I am trying my best every day in training to prepare for international fights. However, my biggest challenge is financial support. I missed many of my fights that I have been invited to and not only that but COVID-19 restrictions have also made things difficult for me,” he said.

Samson said as an international fighter, training is paramount in order to keep physical appearance and stay fit.

“I love my sport as I have been doing this for several years and proudly representing PNG in Australia many times under international promoters in Australia. I want to attend fights next year but I need financial backing.”

Nelson has represent PNG for several years now in the past fighting under an Australia promoter, Steve Jezz.