FIFA-Sanctioned Course For Instructors

The course started yesterday and will end on Friday, 28th of January. TPNGFA Head of Refereeing, Jimmy Warai said the course is hosted in two different locations, Port Moresby and Lae.

The Port Moresby course is hosting participants from member association from NGI and the Southern region, while Lae is hosting participants from Highlands and Momase.

Warai said the Lae course has attracted 23 participants and 16 were engaged in the Port Moresby course, bringing a total to 39 participants.

He said training of Member Association local instructors with the new methodology of presentation, FIFA RED, Referee Assessment and Report entries in COMET for Instructors including new changes in the laws of the game and practical session planning and delivery.

“They will be assessed during their presentation as an ongoing development pathway for instructors at the MA Level. These are the group of instructors that will deliver their own MA Basic Course planned for this year along with accredited assessors/instructors.

“The instructor will assess each of them during their courses inline with our referee instructor's development pathway and this is the beginning of their career pathway,” Warai added.