ENB trials await approval

After officiating at Saturday’s Rabaul Rugby League grand final over the weekend East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga and ENB Provincial Pandemic Controller and Administrator Wilson Matava, were quite impressed with how rugby league in the province handled the Niupla Pasin measures at the game.

However since the provincial trials is on a bigger scale with three districts involved, a separate request for approval is pending.

PNGRFL NGI Development Officer Solomon Darius said once conditional approval is given, hopefully this week, the trials will go ahead either in Kokopo or Rabaul next weekend.