Edene The Journeyman

In a latest news from the QRL Media the Koiari prodigy has been signed up by Townsville Blackhawks for the 2022 Hotplus Cup.

Before making his international debut in 2019 against Samoa, Gebbie was named rookie of the year for the PNG Hunters in 2018, where he scored 10 tries from 15 games that season.

Gebbie was privileged to have a stint with Souths Sydney Rabbittohs for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, where he scored 19 tries in 29 games over the past two seasons.

In September, Gebbie recorded two line-breaks and 169 run metres in Wynnum-Manly Seagulls' grand final defeat by the Burleigh Bears.

In 2021, Gebbie was released from South Sydney due to COVID-19 reducing the squad numbers to 32 players. In March 2021, he was offered and accepted a Train and Trial contract with the Wests Tigers.

From the Tigers, the journeyman is back in Queensland where he was spotted training with the Townsville Blackhawks for the 2022 season.

The flatfooted fullback tore up the Queensland Cup with Wynnum in 2019 with his deceptive footwork and blistering speed. Now with Townsville Mendi Blackhawks, Gebbie hopes to repeat the same feat at Townsville and can’t wait for the season to start.