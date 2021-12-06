Dual Player Registration A Concern

This has been an ongoing issue for years, local competitions like the Port Moresby Suburban League, Moresby South Rugby Football League, Moita Koita and Koiari Rugby League competitions are some of the competitions that its players need development.

However, MSRFL Treasurer, Bagelo Solien is concerned that the same players who play at the Port Moresby Rugby Football League competition are playing at Moresby South, which he said is against the rugby league rule.

“Once we cross-check summaries for finals we find out that the same players who play here are the same players playing at PRL. This doesn’t serve the purpose of us developing rugby league players.

“This also affects the player insurance policies, where as a player plays in another competition and gets injured there, he or she comes back and plays here carrying the injury and we compensate them. This is not healthy for management and insurance purposes of the administration,” he said.

Bagelo said players are aware of these restrictions but senior leagues must come down hard on this to disallow dual registration of players, adding that PNG Rugby Football League must implement.