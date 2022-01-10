Des Yes Cup ends successfully

The Dikoura Community within the suburbs of Tokarara were treated to a feast of touch rugby and soccer games throughout Christmas and New Year. It kept the youth busy, and away from drinking alcohol and engaging in illegal activities.

Sponsored by Dikoura resident and SME Boss Desmond Yeninen, the tournament called the Dikoura Des Yes Cup, concluded successfully yesterday with the finals in Touch rugby for the boy's, and soccer for the girls.

The touch rugby grand final between RMT and S & H Bears, was a tight game that went into extra time until RMT boys scored the golden point to take out the 1st prize. They defeated S&H Bears 8-4.

In the womens soccer grand final, Angen Bulls proved too strong for Young Guns, beating them 2 nil to take out the 1st prize.

Speaking at the presentation, sponsor Mr Yaninen thanked Dikoura residents for coming together to embrace and enjoy the festive season as a community.

Tournament Director Daniel Ope thanked Mr Yaninen for his support on behalf of Dikoura residents. He also commended the youth for taking ownership of the event and said it would become a yearly mini sports tournament.