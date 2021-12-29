Dabaya Takes Out Ose Kings Cup

Dabaya thrashed Sewiri Seeds 19-7 in front of a vocal crowd, as 36 participating teams converged onto the muddy and slippery oval in Masingara.

Sewiri Seeds, Tihoro, Dabaya and Ose Kings were the teams dominant throughout the tournament and got the crowd on their toes as they showed brilliance, speed and flair on the field.

Although these teams played their best games Dabaya proved too strong going into the Cup grand final against second-fancied, Sewiri Seeds.

Having equally played strong in the first few minutes of the first half, both teams ran rings around each other in defense but Dabaya dominated the entire match outplaying their opponent.

Sewiri had the opportunity to come but too many errors had force a poor play giving no room for them to advance in scores as Dabaya kept them at bay until the final siren to win 19-7.

Tournament coordinator, Paul Joseph said the winning team played their hardest and deserved the Ose King Cup for the 2021 season.

“I congratulate team Dabaya for their outstanding performance on the field, despite the other strong teams that came on board to challenge them, but they kept it together until the end with great level of skills displayed,” Joseph said.

He thanked all the teams that participated and the wonderful hospitality that was provided by the host village to celebrate Christmas through sports.

The next leg of the Satellite 7s tournament will be held this weekend in Swirimabu, Fly Delta.