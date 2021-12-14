Dabaris Scout For Talent

As a new established franchise, Dabaris FC team manager, Tau Kila said their visit to Boregaina was to identify and scout potential soccer talents.

He said having witnessed the grand final match, there were some potential talents that can make it into the Dabaris FC team next year.

Kila said: “I am glad we made our way to Boregaina village, and I have seen some talented soccer players. We will continue to search for more players in the province and hopefully come up with the best team for 2022 NSL season.”

As a team, Kila is hoping that whole of Central Province is represented in the team. He said the actual selection would be next year.

“We are doing awareness and at the same time educating young people on the potential of what sports can do for them. We want them to know that sports is an employment and can take you places. Not only this but sports is also about discipline, commitment and respect for one and other,” Kila added.