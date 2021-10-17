Cricket Program Produces 9 Barras

It has grown substantially since inception, producing PNG international cricket stars who are ready for their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final series starting today.

Each year, BSP commits K420,000 to Cricket PNG to support the prominent junior sport program, where, K300,000 as cash sponsorship, K100,000 for equipment’s and K20,000 in kind.

Standing true to the program’s objective and continued support from the bank, significantly has produced skilled cricketers who have represented the country in international events under the PNG KPHL Barramundis and the City Pharmacy Lewas, and producing the best U19 Garamut players.

Cricket PNG General Manager, Tony Naidu commended BSP for their annual support, which successfully produces upcoming local talented players.

“This year, nine players out of the 16-men team in the PNG National Cricket team- The PNG Barramundis who will play in one of the most historic moment for PNG Cricket, were all produced from the BSP School Kriket program,” said Naidu.

In preparation for the historic games ahead, the team had played their warm-up matches. This is after two years of not playing international cricket.

“Despite all odds, on the cricket field, we feel we are prepared and ready for the World Cup and our date with destiny.”

BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minnopu said: “Successively, being the leading school sports program, BSP is proud to commit over the years to the program that immensely developed PNG cricketers from a junior level to Under 19 and into the national cricket teams for men and women.”

She said BSP’s partnership with Cricket PNG has been rewarding for both organizations.

“We applaud the efforts of Cricket PNG in making the program a success each year and in being recognized globally, and the participation of schools that embraced the program.

“On behalf of the BSP executive, management and staff, we wish the PNG Barramundis (Barras) all the best in their first ever match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final series today.”