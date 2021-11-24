Cricket PNG impressed

Cricket PNG General Manager Tony Naidu on behalf of the tournament organizing committee and sponsors announced the success of the Village Premier League Tournament, saying it will come back bigger and better in 2022.

Naidu said the concept and idea of involving former and current Barra players, U19 Garamuts and PNG resident Indian, Sri Lankan and Pakistani nationals’ added class, skills, experience and excitement to the whole tournament. Naidu’s simple conclusions was ‘It’s world class cricket played at a domestic level’.

The two day action packed tournament was also streamed live across the region and watched by the cricket fraternity and families despite the “No Crowds “policy.