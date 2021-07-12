Coach With No Powers

Andiki said after the team lost 23 of its key players, it is no longer performing the way he expects it to.

He said losing Round 6 of the Digicel Cup in yesterday’s match against the Waghi Tumbe, although by only two points, is a clear indication of the problems the coach and players are going through, including the entire EPG Enga Mioks franchise.

“I have been given the OK by the Chairman and the board to also play a role in the selection process. As a head coach I know how the game is being played and who should be in there because I am with the boys 24/7. To not have a say in the selection process is not right, we already lost many of our key players and to see this (continue) is only affecting the team,” said Andiki.

Enga Mioks has had a huge collapses since the start of the Digicel Cup competition this season. Twenty three of its key players left the team. They team is still looking for combination and players. Andiki says he has no authority as Head Coach to identify and select key players.

“I don’t want to be seen just as another coach. I am attached with the team and it is only right that I also make decisions when it comes to selecting who should be in the team. I want the board and those involved in the Enga Mioks Franchise to work together for the betterment of the team. The team now need key players, and yet we have a lot of new young players in the team, who are trying their best in this season.

“Having lost 23 key players at the start of the season due to covdi19 vaccination and the way I see it now, this season is not for us, we can try our best but after some disappointing loses in the first few round of the season, we will have to regroup and come back strong next year and make it count,” said Andiki.