Call To Support Fun Run Auctions

The auctions will be held in Lae on 24th of March at the Lae Yacht Club and in Port Moresby on 31 March at the APEC Haus.

The Trukai Fun Run Auctions is one of two major fundraising events for the PNGOC held annually to raise funds for Team PNG to participate at international sporting events such as the Pacific, Commonwealth and Olympic games.

All funds raised this year will enable Team PNG to attend the Pacific Mini Games in Northern Marianas in June and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

PNGOC President, Sir John Dawanincura urges the business community to get behind this year’s Trukai Fun Run Auctions by purchasing Trukai Fun Run Shirts in Lae and Port Moresby.

While acknowledging the great support from the business community in the many Trukai Fun Run auctions held in the past, this year will be no exception.

“The last auctions were held in 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic and we’re very excited to bring back the auctions after an absence of two years. The auctions are a great opportunity for the business community to come out to support Team PNG by purchasing Fun Run shirts and at the same time donate these shirts to schools.

“Both auction events are approved by the Controller’s Office and we’ll ensure Niupela Pasin protocols are adhered,” said Sir John.

He further stated that the support shown by the country through such fundraising drives gives confidence to PNGOC to offer the best possibilities for our athletes and our country.

“This year we have 50,000 shirts to sell and we are encouraging all Papua New Guineans to get behind Team PNG by purchasing a shirt each at K15.00.

“I thank Trukai Industries for its continued sponsorship of this annual event and I acknowledge our long standing partnership of 23 years.”

Shirts bought and donated to schools by businesses and corporate organisations can be resold by the schools at a price not exceeding K15, with proceeds kept by the schools to fund their respective school projects.