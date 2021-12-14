Boregaina Soccer Ends Season

After nine months of tournament in Boregaina village in Rigo, Central Province, it came down to four teams completing for the premiership title.

The first match in the B grade division saw Bramuns take on LVN. Bramuns took the field with a lot of enthusiasm and their good footwork earned them the first point.

The game in the first half was tough with Bramuns taking the lead 1 nil at half time. In the second half LVN tried their best but Bramuns held on tight guarding the nets well with strong defense.

With almost three quarters of the second half gone, Bramuns changes their footwork as they came closer to the opponent’s nets to score they second goal.

The final score was Bramuns 2, LVN Nil.

The second match was a tough one to watch between Botowana and NFC, with both teams going into full time at 4-all. In extra time, NFC won the game through a penalty shootout to win 5-4.

Bramun’s Captain Leana Kuriki said: “I am very happy with the performance of the boys, although it was a tough match we managed to score a try in the first half. Our opponents fought back in the second half, but we managed to put up a strong defense to stop them from scoring. I am glad we scored our second goal towards the end of the second half to win.

The day ended with presentations to the winning teams.

The tournament organisers said it is great to see that a newly established soccer franchise Dabaris FC was present to observe and scout talents for next year NSL Season.