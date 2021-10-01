Barras members lose parents

Nosaina Pokana, CJ Amini and Kipling Doriga all lost a parent.

Nosaina lost his father, Ricky Pokana, CJ lost his mother, Kunemo Rupa Amini, and Kipling lost his mother, Naomi Doriga.

The board, management, staff of Cricket PNG and members of the PNG national cricket teams expressed their deepest condolences and sympathies to the Pokana, Amini and Doriga families.

“Loss of a parent at any time is hard to come to terms with,” said Cricket PNG.

“It is especially hard on our young athletes, who proudly represent their families, as well as their beloved Papua New Guinea, on this historic tour so far from home.

“Each of these young men are doing their parents proud and dedicating themselves in their honour.”

Despite the sad and sudden losses to their families, the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis took the field against Scotland in Oman overnight.

Bonded in adversity, the team put together their best innings of the tour; 226 for 8 off 50 overs, with Norman Vanua top scoring with 57 runs off 52 balls, and Chad Soper again showing his class with 39 runs off 46 balls.

Michael Leask for Scotland was outstanding with the ball, taking 3 for 19 runs off 10 overs.

“With the ball, Kabua Morea took 2 wickets for 40 off 10 overs, and you can never keep Chad Soper out of the game with 2 wickets for 48 runs off 8 overs,” said CPNG.

“Unfortunately, we were narrowly defeated with 7 balls to spare, with man of the match Michael Leask hitting the winning runs as he moved his score to 51 off 34 balls, in a quick cameo to support Kyle Coetzer in his anchor innings of 81 runs off 103 balls.

“This was a much-improved showing from the Barras in this format of the game, despite the tragedy they are dealing with.

“Today, cricket was secondary to life, and a loss on the field was nothing compared to the loss at home our team has felt.

“Through adversity, our team continues to show strength of character, strength of family and strength of faith.”