Barras Aim For Comeback

A big tour for a number of reasons but for PNG an opportunity to get back into the winners circle and climb the ICC World Cup League 2 ladder.

The PNG Barramundies are aiming to mount a comeback and a return to the international winners circle as they get their six-week tour of the UAE & Nepal underway.

Unfortunately for the Barramundies, it is not pretty reading, the side currently sitting on a 16 match-losing streak in 50 Over One Day International cricket and languishing at the bottom off the WCL2 table with 0 wins and 12 losses. April 2019, was the last time the Barras won in this format.

It’s critical the side get underway with a win and gain some early momentum for the rest of the tour.

There is a number of changes to the Barramundies squad and it’s clear to see that this tour is definitely “make or break” for a number of the playing personal, with the selections indicating an eye to the future.

It’s a tough assignment first up against a red hot UAE side in their own backyard, however, the Barras are coming off a big training camp on the Gold Coast in Australia and are looking fit and firing.

According to tour fixtures, Barras kick off their campaign on March 19, against United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium, before the 50 Over ODI series in Nepal on March 22.

The Barras return to UAE for the ICC World Cup League 2 for the 50 Over matches.