Baptiste return to ISC

Kurt was playing for the Cowboys when he picked up the injury in 2019.

PNG rugby league International Kurt Baptiste has made a successful return to rugby league after missing two seasons due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2019 while playing for the Cowboys.

Although he could not secure an NRL contract after his recovery, Kurt has signed up with the Sunshine Coast Falcons for the 2021 Intrust Super Cup.

Last week for the first time in many months, Kurt Baptiste lined up against some of his Kumul mates when the Falcons took on the PNG Hunters in Round 4 of the ISC where the Hunters beat Falcons 26-12.

Before that match QRL Media caught up with Kurt on his return to rugby league.

On his experience playing against the PNG boys Kurt said it’s always tough.

Moving forward Kurt said he wants to continue play well and stay injury free.