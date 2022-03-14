Baptiste Announces Retirement

Baptiste also represented the country on seven occasions, including four Tests in the 2017 World Cup. Baptiste took to social media on Saturday to call time on his career, expressing his pride and thanks in the opportunities those around him gave.

Baptiste wrote in a post to Instagram. “I don’t even know where to begin.

“These past years have been one hell of a ride. I have taken this time to look back on it all, and although it was never easy, I feel incredibly proud of all that I have achieved.

The 30-year-old, who endured a luckless run with injuries across his time in the top flight, tallied 80 professional matches across stints with the Broncos, Raiders, Roosters, Cowboys and Super League.

Shoulder and knee surgeries continued to hamper Baptiste's career in the NRL.

Kurt’s career has had so many highs and lows. It all started at Broncos under 20’s, and then made his NRL debut at 19. This was also the start of an injury-plagued journey. He had two shoulder surgeries before he was handed a lifeline from the Canberra Raiders.

Baptiste played international tests for PNG. Where he made friends for life. He finished the year on another high with the Raiders, and played in World Cup for PNG.

The next few years were a whirlwind! Roosters, then Cowboys, another test game with PNG that is where he did what would be my career ending injury - ACL.

Kurt thanked his wife who has been through this roller coaster, she has sacrificed so much so that he could live out his dream and he has been so grateful.

“I thank mum, dad and family for always supporting me and travelling to my games.”

Baptiste played 17 games for the Falcons last season, adding to his QLD Cup career after previous campaigns with Northern Pride and the South Logan Magpies.