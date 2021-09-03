Balus Dart Comp Starts

The competition, which involves staff from various departments within Ai Niugini and is now into its third year since its inception in 2019.

The return of the Balus Dart competition this year which is called the John Kila Polume Memorial Cup is significant as it commemorates one of their senior colleagues and player late John Kila Polume who passed away in 2018.

Since it started in 2019 the competition had 16 teams from the various departments within.

The Air Niugini Management backs the competition to bring colleagues from all departments together to socialize and unwind.

Balus Dart Association President, Chris Kafang said due to the reduction in the number of teams this year they have also decided to the use the nine ports names for the respective teams.