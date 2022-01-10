 

Athletes selected for mini games

BY: Loop Sports
13:21, January 10, 2022
Over 30 PNG athletes have been selected for the Pacific Mini Games that will be held in Saipan, Northern Marianas, in June 2022.

This follows the successful staging of the PNG Air National Championships in Kimbe in December and the grand prix competitions in Port Moresby and Kimbe.

This early selection has been necessitated due to limited major competition opportunities during the first quarter of 2022 and final nominations being due in April 2022. 

Headed up by Olympian Rellie Kaputin, 19 male and 14 female athletes are being nominated to the PNG Olympic Committee for inclusion in this first round.

Male athletes

  1. Leroy Kamau    100m, 200m, 4*100m
  2. Emmanuel Anis 100m, 4*100m 
  3. Paias Wisil           100m, 4*100m 
  4. Terrence Talio    200m, 4*100m 
  5. Alphonse Igish   4*100m
  6. Daniel Baul          400m, 110H, 400H, 4*400m
  7. Emmanuel Wanga            400m, 4*400m 
  8. Jonathan Dende               4*400m               
  9. Ephraim Lerkin  400m H, 800m  
  10. Adolf Kauba        800m                    
  11. George Yamak   1500m                  
  12. Aquila Turalom  1500m, 3000m Steeple
  13. Abel Siune           3000m Steeple
  14. Dilu Goiye           5000m, 10000m               
  15. Siune Kagl            5000m, 10000m               
  16. Eldan Toti            Long jump, high jump                   
  17. Peniel Richard    Long jump, high jump, triple jump           
  18. Karo Iga                Octathlon, high jump
  19. Lakona Gerega  Javelin

Female athletes                              

  1. Toea Wisil            100m, 200m, Relays
  2. Isila Apkup          200m, 400m, Relays
  3. Leonie Beu          200m, 400m, Relays
  4. Monica Korowi  100m, 4*100m 
  5. Adrine Monagi  100m Hurdles, 4*100m 
  6. Edna Boafob      Heptathlon, 400m H
  7. Annie Topal        Triple Jump, Long Jump
  8. Scholastica Herman         1500m                  
  9. Aina Goir             1500m                  
  10. Mary Kua             1500m                  
  11. Mary Tenge        5000m, 3000m Steeple
  12. Rellie Kaputin    Long Jump, Triple Jump
  13. Sharon Toako     Javelin, discus                   
  14. Jackie Travertz  Hammer

The preliminary selections include 11 athletes who are currently based in the USA along with athletes from the National Capital District, Central, Lae, Goroka (NSI), Simbu, East and West New Britain.

These selections place the listed athletes on notice that they need to remain focused, continue with their training commitment and be well prepared for final selection trials to be held during March and April.

Squad members not included in this first round of selections now have time to demonstrate improved performances to gain selection prior to the entry deadline.

Provision has been made for additional selections to occur during 2022. Selectors will be targeting events where limited selections have been made and in particular, will be targeting the hurdles and the distance running events.

Final selection for the men’s 200m and 400m is expected to be very competitive and the final three nominees will be determined after considering the indoor competition results in the USA during January and February. 

Currently there are many events where  only one or two athletes have been named hence there is scope to add further athletes who perform well and therefore, prove themselves worthy of selection prior to the April deadline.

Athletics PNG hopes to be able to stage specific trials for the 3000m steeplechase in March however, this will depend on funding as it requires identified athletes being flown to Port Moresby.

A half marathon trial is also planned for Lae no later than the first week of April.

Nominations for team management and coaching positions are going through the process of review and endorsed by the PNG Olympic Committee and an announcement will be made early this year.

