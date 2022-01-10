Athletes selected for mini games

This follows the successful staging of the PNG Air National Championships in Kimbe in December and the grand prix competitions in Port Moresby and Kimbe.

This early selection has been necessitated due to limited major competition opportunities during the first quarter of 2022 and final nominations being due in April 2022.

Headed up by Olympian Rellie Kaputin, 19 male and 14 female athletes are being nominated to the PNG Olympic Committee for inclusion in this first round.

Male athletes

Leroy Kamau 100m, 200m, 4*100m Emmanuel Anis 100m, 4*100m Paias Wisil 100m, 4*100m Terrence Talio 200m, 4*100m Alphonse Igish 4*100m Daniel Baul 400m, 110H, 400H, 4*400m Emmanuel Wanga 400m, 4*400m Jonathan Dende 4*400m Ephraim Lerkin 400m H, 800m Adolf Kauba 800m George Yamak 1500m Aquila Turalom 1500m, 3000m Steeple Abel Siune 3000m Steeple Dilu Goiye 5000m, 10000m Siune Kagl 5000m, 10000m Eldan Toti Long jump, high jump Peniel Richard Long jump, high jump, triple jump Karo Iga Octathlon, high jump Lakona Gerega Javelin

Female athletes

Toea Wisil 100m, 200m, Relays Isila Apkup 200m, 400m, Relays Leonie Beu 200m, 400m, Relays Monica Korowi 100m, 4*100m Adrine Monagi 100m Hurdles, 4*100m Edna Boafob Heptathlon, 400m H Annie Topal Triple Jump, Long Jump Scholastica Herman 1500m Aina Goir 1500m Mary Kua 1500m Mary Tenge 5000m, 3000m Steeple Rellie Kaputin Long Jump, Triple Jump Sharon Toako Javelin, discus Jackie Travertz Hammer

The preliminary selections include 11 athletes who are currently based in the USA along with athletes from the National Capital District, Central, Lae, Goroka (NSI), Simbu, East and West New Britain.

These selections place the listed athletes on notice that they need to remain focused, continue with their training commitment and be well prepared for final selection trials to be held during March and April.

Squad members not included in this first round of selections now have time to demonstrate improved performances to gain selection prior to the entry deadline.

Provision has been made for additional selections to occur during 2022. Selectors will be targeting events where limited selections have been made and in particular, will be targeting the hurdles and the distance running events.

Final selection for the men’s 200m and 400m is expected to be very competitive and the final three nominees will be determined after considering the indoor competition results in the USA during January and February.

Currently there are many events where only one or two athletes have been named hence there is scope to add further athletes who perform well and therefore, prove themselves worthy of selection prior to the April deadline.

Athletics PNG hopes to be able to stage specific trials for the 3000m steeplechase in March however, this will depend on funding as it requires identified athletes being flown to Port Moresby.

A half marathon trial is also planned for Lae no later than the first week of April.

Nominations for team management and coaching positions are going through the process of review and endorsed by the PNG Olympic Committee and an announcement will be made early this year.