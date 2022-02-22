Ahioma Cricket Association

Singi recently returned to an emotional welcome by his family and friends at his Tulelehihi hamlet at Ahioma village, near Alotau in the Milne Bay Province. The next day he was given a hero's welcome to his home cricket ground.

Singi was cheered onto the Lelehoa Primary School Oval by the school students dressed in their BSP junior cricket t-shirts that formed a guard of honor at the launching of the Junior Cricket Competition.

The lanky, lean looking cricketer dressed in his PNG Garamuts’ team t-shirt to share his experiences over past three months training and playing with great maturity and confidence beyond his teen age years.

Singi told the aspiring junior cricketers at the launch to be disciplined both on and off the cricket pitch to reach the international representative level.

He urged young cricketers that when playing and training they will face trials and temptations but must remain focused on their goals to be good cricketers. Singi also said when he played for the Under 19 Garamuts, he was an ambassador for the country.

He added: “When you're wearing the PNG national colours you’re not selected for nothing but selected because of your talent and ability. When I took the field on my first international match against Afghanistan, I carried the nation of PNG on my shoulders because I represented my village, community, province which inspired me to do my best.”

He took the advice of all his coaches from the club level to the international level seriously.

“In cricket it's a bit funny my coaches advised me you will win, lose or draw but to learn three things from your games which is to - learn, compete and enjoy," he also added.

He thanked all his coaches, team members, supporters especially family and friends for their support in cash and kind especially their prayers that has encouraged him to perform his best taking man of the match awards.

In launching the junior competition, ACA President Lebasi Tarua, welcomed back Singi for being a wonderful ambassador.

He said the completion was a nursery for young budding cricketers like Singi. Tarua explained that one of the aims of the competition was to implement Cricket PNG junior development programs.

“If an ACA junior cricketer does well in this competition you will vie for selection in future Under 19 Garamuts selections,” he explained.

He added that the bottom line is that because of the competition we will have better senior cricketers for Ahioma.

He thanked the many ACA supporters, friends and organizations that have contributed cash and kind to enable the association be organized and implement the junior competition.

“I thank his excellency Australian High Commissioner, Jonathan Philp and the Australian Government and international cricketing partners in the recent announcement to develop cricket grounds and donation of a cricket kit.

“Cricket PNG donated an annual cash contribution of K10,000, Alotau Open MP Charles Able with K10,000, former Samarai Murua MP Gordon Wesley with K1000 and Air Niugini Alotau Manageress Sara Kimmins for helping air lift two cricket kits from Port Moresby to Alotau,” he added.

He added that time is needed to see success and with all the resources and assets in place will ensure the ACA competition and especially the junior competition is run to achieve its aim.