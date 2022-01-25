Agarobe 9s Delayed

After regular dialogue between the Governor’s Office and the Pandemic Controllers Office, a decision was made in consultation with all zone coordinators to further delay the rugby league tournament.

Program Coordinator, Indy Verena said they had decided to reschedule the 9s challenge to kick off on 28th of February and end on 4th March.

The tournament, now into its second year running is an initiative of Central Governor, Robert Agarobe to engaged youths from rural Central to come out and expose raw rugby league talent.

While there are major cash incentives up for grabs, Verena is urging all interested teams to register before the deadline, 4th of February.