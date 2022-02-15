2022 SP Sports Awards Launched

At today’s official launch of the event, PNG Olympic Committee President Sir John Dawanincura said PNGOC is grateful to SP Brewery for its tremendous support in the last 30 years. He said the event was one of recognizing the achievements of all PNG elite athletes and sporting teams, as well as officials and administrators of sports in the country.

Sir John said, “I’d like to acknowledge SP Brewery for their long term commitment and support towards the SP Sports Awards as a longest supporter of event and sports in the country. SP Brewery’s support towards PNGOC and Team PNG over the last thirty years is a testament of the organizations commitment and vision to the development of sports in the country.”

SP Brewery is the longest corporate sponsor since its inaugural edition in 1992.

SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager John Nilkare said, “SP Brewery has had many memorable sporting moments over the last 30 years. This year’s Awards Night will celebrate both 2021 achievements, and highlight how far the SP Sports Awards has evolved since 1992. This year’s SPSA Theme celebrates 30 years of sports development in PNG where the country has come a long way in the sporting arena.”

Nilkare said the industry has evolved, so as our elite athletes, teams and even the infrastructure.

Twelve awards will be up for grabs this year. Nominations are open to all including national sporting associations, individual sports men and women, coaches, administrators clubs, sports officials, the media and the public.

Categories include, Male and Female athlete of the year, Team of the year, National Performance, junior male and female athlete of the year, Community Sports initiative, Best Sports person with Disability, Sports photo and Media of the year award, and people’s choice awards.

Submissions close Friday 25th March 2022.