2021 A Difficult Year: PNGSF

PNGSF management said it was difficult year for sports throughout the country with few sporting venues turned into COVID-19 management facilities.

According to PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF), major venues such as the Taurama Aquatic & Indoor Centre, Rita Flynn netball courts, Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium Lae and recently National Sports Institute Goroka were turned into COVID-19 management facilities.

PNGSF Chief Executive Officer, Albert Veratau said persistent COVID-19 restrictions throughout the year for major sporting and community-based events compounded the issue leading to massive revenue losses from venue hire.

He said this forced the PNGSF management to redirect monies from their recurrent operation budget to fund salaries and wages for over 120 employees of Venue Management team. Close to a million kina was used in 2021 to cover the shortfall in:

Funding constraints to cover routine repair and maintenance of sporting venues has caused deterioration of our millions of kina worth of assets.

The relocation of the High-Performance Unit from Taurama Aquatic Centre to Sir John Guise Indoor complex caused a 50 percent reduction in its function due to space limitation and scaled back gym facility and programs.

COVID-19 restrictions, high cost of running sports development programs and financial constraints affected our core business of Sports Development.

Mr Veratau also stated that 2021 saw very little sports development programs such as Oceania Sports Education Program (OSEP) implemented.

Despite the challenges faced, there were some achievements and plans accomplished, which were:

The approval and launch of the National Sport Policy

Completion of outstanding Annual Financial Reports for 2017, 2018 & 2019

Successful Review of an outstanding MoU between PNGSF and PNGOC

Completed collaborative meetings with a number of national federations, PNGFA, Rugby PNG, PNG Tennis, PNG Lawn Bowls, PNG Boxing, PNG Volleyball, Netball PNG, PNGRFL, Cricket PNG and the list continues into 2022.

Meantime, the PNGSF is hopeful that this year, 2022 will set out to be a good year with a number of plans to be achieved that are:

Commence implementation of the National Sports Policy – Phase One of Legislative and Organisation Structural Review.

Recommence Pikinini Sport Program in Port Moresby, Lae, Goroka and Kokopo.

Forge closer collaboration between PNGSF, PNGOC and the National Federations