‘They fake a HIA’: Kent calls out NRL clubs for blatant rorting of concussion protocols

Melbourne’s clash with Penrith was marred by HIAs with Christian Welch and Brandon Smith being ruled out of the game.

The incident involving Welch was particularly alarming.

The trainer stopped the game two minutes in with the Panthers on the attack.

Welch was allowed to remain on the field for a further six minutes.

“He showed signs of concussion and under the NRL protocol of concussions it’s an immediate replacement,” Kent said on NRL360 on Fox League.

“I don’t know what happened, but I suspect he stayed on and the doctor got involved which is why there’s a six-minute lag.

“The concussion protocols are too heavily influenced by how they interchange their forwards.

“A middle forward like Christian Welch getting hit early in the game – it’s bad for your rotation.

“You want him to stay on, they get another six minutes out of him. Your spine, your wingers, fullback, you don’t want them going off.

“The other way it’s getting rorted is that they’ll have 15 or 16 interchanges a game because 20, 25 minutes into the game and a middle forward gets a dodgy shot and off he goes.

“Brandon Smith busted his shoulder and went off for a HIA. The shoulder was gone, clearly he couldn’t go back on and he failed his HIA. It was a shoulder injury, come on.”

Kent made reference to the fact Panthers playmaker Jarome Luai was sent for a HIA in the same game but returned.

That’s despite the fact Luai complained in the media of “blacking out” after the head knock.

“The fact is that it is all driven around the interchange and keeping your middles on, they fake a HIA, they go off, pass it in two minutes,” Kent said.

“The game needs to get on top of it for the integrity of the game. But the integrity of the game doesn’t seem to matter anymore.

“He shouldn’t have been allowed to go back on. He has since backtracked on his comments, clearly someone has got to him. Some teams are sitting there and they are down to an eight-man interchange, but they are having 15 or 16 interchange to get an extra HIA.”

