‘Probably our strongest squad yet’: Gutherson says Eels can ‘make it happen’ and end 36-year drought

You’ve got to go all the way back to 1986 with champion players Mick Cronin, Ray Price, Brett Kenny, Peter Sterling and coach John Monie for the last time the Eels performed a premiership victory lap.

That’s when grand finals were still being played at the SCG.

This year there’s a sense of urgency and destiny for the Eels given coach Brad Arthur and general manager of football Mark O’Neill have spent the past three seasons building a roster capable of challenging for the title.

Halfback Mitchell Moses is another year older, five-eighth Dylan Brown looks primed for a breakout year and this is going to be the last chance this current crop of players get to end the three-and-a-half decade long drought.

With gun players Reed Mahoney, Marata Niukore and Isaiah Papali’i all moving on for rival clubs next year, the Eels are never going to get a better opportunity to kick the premiership window off its hinges.

“It’s hard to keep a squad together for a number of years and we’re lucky enough it’s probably our third or fourth year where we’ve had this squad,” Eels co-captain Gutherson told Fox Sports.

“Look I’m not going to lie, it’s probably our strongest squad yet. We have to go out there and make it happen now.

“It’s up to us. We’re probably pretty lucky in a way that all (the contract negotiations) are out of the way.

“We’re not going to have it dragging us down during the year and these boys know it’s their last year and they’re going to go out and try and leave that jersey in a good spot.”

For the last three seasons the Eels have started fast and looked every inch a premiership threat for the opening ten rounds.

Where the challenges have arisen has been mid-season and against the best sides in the competition, with Parramatta only winning two out of nine games against rival top four sides last year.

Gutherson believes the positive is the way the Eels punched out of corners when the going got tough last year.

They beat Melbourne leading into the finals, rolled Newcastle in week one and then were immensely unlucky not to upstage eventual premiers Penrith in week two of September.

“That was probably the biggest thing last year. We had that dip and probably in previous years we would just keep in that dip,” Gutherson said.

“But we fought ourselves out of it and we had a good performance against the Cowboys and then we beat Melbourne.

“You need a game like that and afterwards the belief was out of the roof.

“That was probably the most impressive thing out of last year was that we were in that huge hole and we crawled back out of it.

“There’s going to be times again this year where we’re in a hole and you’ve got to be able to crawl out and I think having that same squad and those same players you’ve got to be able to do it.”

This will be Eels coach Arthur’s ninth season at the helm with club power brokers opting to extend his tenure through until the end of 2024 in October of last year.

This means provided Arthur stays the course he will surpass Brian Smith as Parramatta’s longest-serving coach.

Arthur found himself in the cross hairs towards the back end of last year but club powerbrokers have pushed all in.

There’s also been significant changes to the coaching staff around Arthur with the Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns returning to Newcastle and Michael Ennis and Paul McGregor joining the Eels.

“Obviously he’s always under the pump. Whoever is at Parra is always under the pump,” Gutherson said.

“It’s up to us about going out there and rewarding him and doing right by him and the staff.

“You come out of pre-season every year thinking this is going to be the one.

“It’s just about getting there and finding your best footy at the back end. The last couple of years we’ve dipped a little bit.

“Last year we found a better footy at the back end and we got pretty unlucky there in that semi. Who knows what would have happened if we got through.

“You want to make sure you’re ready to go the whole year and we’d love it to be this year.”

