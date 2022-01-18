‘Garras await 2nd Test’

Afghanistan as a cricketing nation that has taken the world by storm throughout the last 10 years and risen to the very top of limited overs world cricket and gaining test status along the way.

It will be a trial by spin no doubt as they are known for a production line that produces some of the world’s best ‘Mystery’ spinners in Rashid Khan and Munjeeb, to name a few.

For the Garramuts it’s all about improvement and striving to achieve their very best. The talent and passion is there to rival that off Afghanistan. If they can put it all together there’s absolutely no doubt they can pull off an upset.



The match is scheduled for 11pm PNG time. It will be televised live on Digicel TVWan Action.