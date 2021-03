The 39-year-old, who scored 29 goals in 53 games for United, was substituted in the 56th minute of Milan's 2-1 win over Roma yesterday.

The two legs of the last-16 tie are due to be played on 11 and 18 March.

The Swede has scored 16 goals in 21 games this campaign.

AC Milan are second in Serie A, four points behind rivals Inter Milan.