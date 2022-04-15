Youth Games Heads Into Finals

PRYG Volleyball Director, Pukari Tore said they had five games yesterday which saw Samarai-Murua district oust Rigo District.

The main attraction of the day was again between hosts, Alotau Two and Abau.

Whenever both teams hit the courts, there was a huge crowd following no matter the time and weather conditions.

In the end, Abau had the upper hand in winning two sets to nil to propel them into the quarterfinals after lunch today.

In the women’s division in Pool B, Kairuku will play Sohe, while Abau will play Alotau Two.

Today’s games will decide who will play the grand final tomorrow.

For Netball, they had their semi-finals on Wednesday. The competition has been really good, watching the outer districts, that have come one and enjoy the whole day and will see Rigo and Alotau Urban play the grand final today, while Kairuku and Hiri will be playing for third and fourth placing.

In soccer, after completion of regular rounds in Pool B, Sohe is placed first after winning two of their games followed by Alotau Urban and Samarai-Murua.

In Women’s Pool A, Alotau Rural lead the pool with three wins from three games, followed by Esa’ala One with two wins and one loss, while Rigo and Kairuku with two losses and one draw close in the rear only separated by points differential.

For the Men’s Pool B, Alotau Urban remains undefeated followed by Esa’ala with three wins and two losses followed by Goilala, Goodenough, Abau and Samarai-Murua.

In Pool A, Esa’ala One with four wins from five games leads the Pool by Rigo with three wins followed by Kiriwina, Sohe, Alotau Rural and Samarai-Murua.