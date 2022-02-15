Youth empowered through Sports

Clarence Vinoko of Morou Village is the President of Buin Urban Youth Association and current team manager of the local soccer teamTele Souths. He believes a positive change comes through sports and empowerment programs.

The Urban Youth Association in Buin South Bougainville primarily focuses on Youths for Change programs and works underneath a Bougainville partnership and Department of Community Development, bringing change to all of Bougainville.

Youth empowerment programs on social activities and economic sectors help the youth in being able to acquire sustainable living in their own areas.

Clarence Vinoko is the president of the Buin Urban Youth Association and the newly appointed team manager of Buin’s Tele South Soccer Team.

He believes sports helps the youth significantly especially since after the crisis.

“Especially with sports, we have seen that a lot of the youth of Bougainville since the crisis have not settled well with being known as the lost generations so we want to change that mentality lo mipla because em i no gutpla name. It is as if they are criticizing us. ”

Mr Vinoko said, “With the social activities like sports this is one medium that integrates the youth, and with sports we are concentrating on soccer and developing it for both the men and women because most times we play male soccer. We are now focusing on women’s soccer to bring its standard to meet that of other provinces in the country.”

The Tele South team covers the constituency of Paubake, Makis and Lule and the teams comprise of youths of these three constituencies. The best players that were selected for the South Bougainville Cup went on to win cash prizes worth K34, 000.

“Our male team they got K16, 000 first prize and the female team were awarded K9, 000 and the other men’s team who came in third got K5, 000.00. The other two female teams together received the K4000 a total of K34, 000.00 we won,” said Vinoko.

The team looks forward to taking part in the Tsomi Cup this week and are a leading example for the future soccer stars of Bougainville.