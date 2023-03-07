Young Kassman inspired by family

Oliver was one of the novices who took part in the 35kg cadet category at the Southern Region championships.

Oliver beat his opponents from Karanas team, Joseph Panau and Shaun Gaudiki of EG Karate club on points in the last day of the championships. He said they do a lot of training at home with his older siblings and that gave him a lot of confidence going into the tournament.

When asked about how much can he remember about his dad’s history, Young Oliver admitted “nothing” as he was not born yet when his dad, Edward Kassman made his name in the sport, representing the country on many occasions at the South Pacific Games and other major world taekwondo title fights where he made his mark.

From seeing pictures and reading stories and articles about his dad, Oliver still gets goosebumps as he aspires to make his own history one day.

Oliver said he gets a lot of inspiration from his big brother and current PNG rep Kevin Kassman who competed in the seniors Under 68kg.

He said the championships has given him a lot of confidence to compete against other young fighters and have fun.

Oliver’s next goal is to make the national titles at the end of the month although he’s still got some work to do.

Oliver said young boys and girls out there who would like to take up martial arts, must have the right mindset and confidence.

Apart from taekwondo, young Oliver competes in athletics, basketball, soccer and swimming.