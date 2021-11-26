Young Hunters Impress Church

Head coach, Matthew Church was particularly happy with the attitude and work ethics of the twelve new additions to the squad.

Since the start of the intensive training, the 36-man Hunters squad have not missed a beat at training keeping up with the intensity and pace.

Church is impressed with the 12 new players who he said has lifted the standard of individual players as they vie for a spot in the final line-up for the 2022 season.

“It’s always good to retain the old players as they take lead roles, with one or two things to adjust on how we want to play and train in 2022.”

He said over the past two weeks the training focused on fitness and had observed that the intensity of the players have elevated. Church aims to get the team to work harder during the pre-season.

The Hunters team have also focused on ball skills, defense and attack with more emphasis on ball handling.

With the high standard set for 2022, Church also announced the release of two old players from the squad this week. Brendon Gotuno and Norman Brown failed to perform during training. While Lae Snax Tigers livewire, Sanny Wabo and Port Moresby Vipers Academy player, Kingstimer Paraia take a spot in the squad.

Young forwards, Anthony Worot (Kimbe Cutters) and Francis Kembis (Waghi Tumbe) have impressed Church. They are taking lead from the front with their agility, sprints and conditioning sessions.