Young goalkeeper passes away

PNGFA said Charlie Boki passed away in Madang this morning after a short illness.

“The 23-year-old goalkeeper was the current member of the Port Moresby Strikers FC, participating in the Kumul Petroleum National Soccer League 2021 season.”

PNGFA President, John Kapi Natto, PNGFA General Secretary, Pius Letenge and the staff expressed their deepest and heartfelt sympathy and condolences to his immediate family and relatives.

“May God give you all comfort and strength during this time of grief and sorrow,” said PNGFA.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”